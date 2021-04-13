Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 117,595 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 117,595 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $554,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,505.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.