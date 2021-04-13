Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 51,195 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,195 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of AZZ worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $454,848.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZZ opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

