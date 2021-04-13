Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Down 87.4% in March

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the March 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NIQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. 8,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 94,259 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 42.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

