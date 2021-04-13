Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Down 87.4% in March

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the March 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE NIQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. 8,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $14.85.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
