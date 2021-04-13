Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. 32,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,867. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 369,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

