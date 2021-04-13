Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NAD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,810. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 60.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.