Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 1,128.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:NIM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,121. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

