Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXQ. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

NXQ opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

