Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Shares Up 2.3%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.19. 17,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 52,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Nuverra Environmental Solutions alerts:

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $41,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.