NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUVM stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. NuVim has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

NuVim Company Profile

NuVim, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade.

