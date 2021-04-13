NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NUVM stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. NuVim has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
NuVim Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.