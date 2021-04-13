NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as high as C$2.30. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 520,386 shares changing hands.

NVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The stock has a market cap of C$501.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3072926 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

