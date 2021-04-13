nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.45 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

