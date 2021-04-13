NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 287,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $532.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $257.00 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $377.18 billion, a PE ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.56.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

