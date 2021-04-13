NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $600.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.56.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $532.23 and its 200-day moving average is $537.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $257.00 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $377.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

