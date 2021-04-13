NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $675.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.28. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $257.00 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

