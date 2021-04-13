NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $620.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.56.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $257.00 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

