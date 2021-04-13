NXM Price Reaches $87.93 on Top Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $560.67 million and approximately $95,076.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $87.93 or 0.00138885 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00055661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.70 or 0.00623446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00037913 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,923,572 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,535 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

