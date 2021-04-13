nYFI 24 Hour Volume Hits $30,229.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market capitalization of $366,546.04 and $30,229.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00055857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00630876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032222 BTC.

nYFI Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

