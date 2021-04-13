Nyzo Price Tops $0.65 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $611,171.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00069095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00258828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.18 or 0.00709849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,555.22 or 0.99551742 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00022649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.29 or 0.00858839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

