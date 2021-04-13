O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $26.51 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 16.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $12.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $620.38. 397,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,381,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.28. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $257.00 and a twelve month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

