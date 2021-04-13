O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the quarter. Teekay LNG Partners comprises about 3.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.45% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 195,826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 135,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,165. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

