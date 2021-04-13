O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases 39,550 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 117.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.85. 673,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,057,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

