O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.41

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $7.99. O2Micro International shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 180,218 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.28 million, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in O2Micro International by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 404,732 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 148.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.