Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.73.

OSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,832,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,458,963 shares of company stock valued at $404,199,151. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

