Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 200,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,620,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,520,149.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OCSL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 757,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $930.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

