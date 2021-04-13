Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.93

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

OMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $776.35 million, a PE ratio of 316.05 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

