Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $277.93 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $277.93 million and approximately $17.71 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

