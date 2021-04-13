Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $10,596,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $2,008,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OAS opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.