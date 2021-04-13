OceanEx Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $501,966.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $10.39 million and $501,966.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00067078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00261628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.95 or 0.00685097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,868.20 or 0.99253960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00020781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.76 or 0.00867933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

