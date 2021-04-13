Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.22. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$20.65 million and a PE ratio of -55.00.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

