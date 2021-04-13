OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCINF shares. ING Group started coverage on OCI in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $$21.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. OCI has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

