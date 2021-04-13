OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OCINF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. ING Group began coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of OCI in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OCI has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OCI stock remained flat at $$21.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

