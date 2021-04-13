Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Down to $16.20

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $15.59. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 3,547 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCUL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

