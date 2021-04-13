Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Update

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 2,045.1% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OCUP stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCUP shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

