Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.91 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00004095 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $23.91 million and $4.18 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00068979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.97 or 0.00258925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00692828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,405.59 or 1.00122684 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00022468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.64 or 0.00863183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

