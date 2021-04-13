ODUWA Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $10,281.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 93.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,098.59 or 0.99732855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00126721 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001157 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005879 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

