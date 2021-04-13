Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.05

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.19. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 30,891 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, major shareholder Fourworld Capital Management L purchased 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $60,957.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

