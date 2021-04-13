Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

OPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 132,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,477,000 after purchasing an additional 484,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 43,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $13,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

