Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.34 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00005017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and $178,019.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,880.83 or 0.99987828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00133185 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.