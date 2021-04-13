OIN Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $464,542.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $14.92 million and approximately $464,542.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00019758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00087116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00625441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00038286 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,340 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.