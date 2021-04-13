Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ODFL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.25.
NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.36. 36,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,072. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
