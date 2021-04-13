Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ODFL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.25.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.36. 36,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,072. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

