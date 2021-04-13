Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $251.71

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $251.71 and last traded at $247.14, with a volume of 1506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.25.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after buying an additional 68,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $179,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.