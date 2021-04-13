Oleg Nodelman Acquires 300,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Oleg Nodelman bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oleg Nodelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Oleg Nodelman bought 133,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00.

NYSE NUVB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 51,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

