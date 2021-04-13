Oleg Nodelman Buys 133,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Oleg Nodelman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 9th, Oleg Nodelman purchased 300,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00.
Shares of NUVB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 51,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.07.
About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
