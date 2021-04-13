Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $152.36

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $152.36, but opened at $146.28. Omega Flex shares last traded at $150.50, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.95.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,577,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 744.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omega Flex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Omega Flex by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Omega Flex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

