Omni Trading 174% Higher This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Omni has traded up 174% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for $14.17 or 0.00022462 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,192 coins and its circulating supply is 562,876 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

