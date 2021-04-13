OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OMVKY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $54.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.