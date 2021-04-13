OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 8,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81.

OMVKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

