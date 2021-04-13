OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OMVKY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMVKY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. 8,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

