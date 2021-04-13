Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

TSE ONC traded down C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,861. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.46. The firm has a market cap of C$207.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.02. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of C$1.81 and a 52 week high of C$6.06.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

