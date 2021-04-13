Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 117.73% from the company’s current price.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. 2,992,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,217. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $317.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

